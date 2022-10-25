Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday repeated Cuba’s commitment to the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, signed on June 26, 1945. On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy recognized multilateralism and respect for that document that determines the obligations of Member States to international law as the determining […]

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday repeated Cuba’s commitment to the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, signed on June 26, 1945.

On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy recognized multilateralism and respect for that document that determines the obligations of Member States to international law as the determining guidelines in international relations in the face of the multiple challenges of the current order.

The text, which came into force on October 24, 1945, refers to sovereign equality of States, the prohibition of the use of force in these relations and the commitment of the signatories to preserve generations from the scourge of war.

It also calls for the creation of conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations contained in treaties and other sources of global law, the promotion of social progress and the raising of the standard of living within a broader concept of freedom.

The subscribing nations also express, among the purposes of the organization, the practice of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, the union of world forces for the maintenance of security and the use of mechanisms aimed at the economic development of peoples.