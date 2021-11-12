United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba´s Alternate Permanent Representative to UN Yusnier Romero reaffirmed his country´s will to fight impunity and its commitment to international criminal justice. The Cuban ambassador also laid stress on the need for an international judicial institution to lead the fight against impunity for the most serious crimes against humanity.

However, based on what is structured in certain articles of the Rome Statute, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is far from being independent, bearing in mind the broad powers granted to the UN Security Council (UNSC) in relation to ICC´s work.

UNSC’s prerogative to refer situations to ICC confirms the negative trend Cuba has referred to on several times, Mr. Romero said.

In this process, the international law is regularly being violated, showing a selective policy towards developing nations, in the name of a supposed “fight against impunity,” the Cuban diplomat stressed.

For such a reason, Cuba reiterates its stance supporting the establishment of an impartial, non-selective, effective, fair international criminal jurisdiction truly independent and free from subordination to political interests.