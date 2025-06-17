The agenda OF THE Cnference includes talks on knowledge management, education, technology, and innovation

Havana, Cuba.- The National Conference of the Cuban Informatics Union is convening at the Havana Convention Center today and tomorrow.

According to its organizers, the event serves as a platform for reflection and strategic planning, where participants will analyze the progress made in achieving the goals set forth at the recent General Assembly of the youngest Cuban civil society organization.

They will also be presented with a new regulation of the Union for approval.