Havana, Cuba.- As part of the work schedule for the start-up of the Institute of Information and Social Communication, the vice presidents of the organization were appointed. As reported on Twitter by Alfonso Noya Martínez, president of the Institute, Belkys Pérez Cruz, Jorge Legañoa Alonso and Onelio Castillo Corderí will occupy such responsibility.

“As part of the work schedule for putting the Institute of Information and Social Communication into operation, Belkys Pérez Cruz, Jorge Legañoa Alonso and Onelio Castillo Corderí, all with extensive and outstanding work experience, were appointed as its vice presidents.”

All three have extensive work experience, characterized by outstanding professional results and a high commitment to the Revolution, said Noya Martínez.

The Institute of Information and Social Communication emerged in 2021 and its mission — according to Decree-Law 41 — is to conduct and control the Social Communication Policy of the State and the Cuban Government; to propose its improvement, as well as to contribute to fostering the culture of dialogue and consensus in Cuban society.

The National Assembly of People’s Power, in the second extraordinary session of its 10th Legislature, unanimously approved the Social Communication Law, which regulates the system for the strategic and integrated management of social communication processes in the organizational, media and community spheres and establishes the operating principles for all media.