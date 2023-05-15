Havana, Cuba.- Mexico donated mobile devices to Cuba that will be used in the development of the Population and Housing Census in the country, informed today the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI). According to the source, the devices delivered in Havana, will also support other research of this type, which will make it possible […]

Havana, Cuba.- Mexico donated mobile devices to Cuba that will be used in the development of the Population and Housing Census in the country, informed today the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI).

According to the source, the devices delivered in Havana, will also support other research of this type, which will make it possible to have an innovative method of collecting information for these purposes.

The donation is part of the agreements signed between ONEI and the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) of Mexico, as well as with the Mexican Agency of International Cooperation for Development, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba.

In October 2022, Inegi and ONEI signed a General Cooperation Agreement to develop a program of activities related to statistical information, in the fields of training, dissemination, and technical and technological support, as well as technical and methodological capacity building