Havana, Cuba.- The 2022 Cuba-Mexico Business Forum will be held on Thursday and Friday at the National Hotel in this capital, as a space that will make possible bilateral meetings to discuss economic, commercial and investment issues, and will expand mutual relations.

The forum seeks to become the venue for the exchange of ideas between representatives of 146 Cuban enterprises and over 100 Mexican businesspeople in terms of commerce and business attraction, and will also be attended by new Cuban economic actors.

For two days, they will discuss food, logistical, tourism, biotechnological and pharmaceutical, renewable energies and cultural sectors.

Businesspeople from both nations will also be able to discuss investment attraction and promote Cuba’s export goods.

At present, Cuba’s main exports to Mexico are iron and steel byproducts, alcohol, cigarettes, cigars and machinery, and Cuba imports food, medicines, chemicals and minerals, containers, refrigeration equipment and care products.

The Cuba-Mexico Business Forum will also celebrate the nearly 120th anniversary of uninterrupted diplomatic relations.

During his visit to Cuba, on May 7 and 8, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ratified the hsitoric relations of friendship between both peoples and governments.