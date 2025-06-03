Havana authorities consider ideas for cycling lanes in the city

Havana, Cuba.- The city of Havana is conducting a research to start a project for dedicated lanes or exclusive routes for motorcycles, bicycles, and mopeds in ten key areas of the city.

The Provincial Transportation Center of Havana has created this initiative to encourage the examination of areas with the highest number of accidents and traffic lights, where the most traffic flows.

María Caridad Álvarez Quintero, director of the Center and chairperson of the road safety subcommittee, stated that efforts are being made to revise the traffic data for the ten proposed road routes.

She explained that the authorities are assessing all proposed roadways and intersections, taking into account the condition of the pavement, sidewalks, drainage, lighting, traffic signals, and traffic light cycles.

Additionally, they are analyzing the existing bicycle lanes and exploring new proposals.

According to Álvarez, the research currently offers three alternatives for managing traffic and the arrangement of combustion, electric, tricycles, and cycles motorcycles.