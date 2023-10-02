Havana, Cuba.- The Aladi Cuba Expo 2023: Multi-sector Business Macroround will begin today in Havana with the objective of promoting commercial exchange in the region and the establishment of strategic links in various sectors.

Organized by the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI), the event will be held until next Wednesday at the Pabexpo fairgrounds and will allow various economic actors to promote their products, explore new commercial alliances and discover potential suppliers in order to expand their presence in the region.

Businessmen from the 13 member countries of the group and other nations in Latin America and the Caribbean will participate. Since the announcement of the call in 2022, Cuba has prepared for its success.

After three years of virtual celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo Aladi will once again be in person.

The maximum promotional event of the Association covers, in terms of goods, Agribusiness and livestock, Food and beverages, Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, Textile, clothing and footwear, and Plastics, containers and packaging.

In the field of services, those provided to companies, communications, tourism, travel-related services, and transportation services will be presented.

Since 2014, ALADI has organized the Business Macroround, with the aim of enhancing the opportunities of regional companies, particularly MSMEs, to grow and increase their participation in the Latin American and Caribbean market, and promote productive integration at this level.