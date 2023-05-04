Havana, Cuba.- The United Nations Special Rapporteur, Alena Douhan, will participate in Havana today in an academic event on the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights in Cuba. At the inauguration of the meeting, organized by the University of Havana, Douhan will offer a keynote address and talk with the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The United Nations Special Rapporteur, Alena Douhan, will participate in Havana today in an academic event on the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights in Cuba.

At the inauguration of the meeting, organized by the University of Havana, Douhan will offer a keynote address and talk with the attendees.

After her arrival in the capital the day before, the rapporteur completed an intense agenda that included a visit to the Solidarity School with Panama. This educational center serves children with physical motor disabilities.

According to the office of the United Nations System in Cuba, the official’s academic visit will contribute to the denunciation of the US blockade as the main violation of the human rights of Cubans. It will also make it possible to resume cooperation actions with the UN special human rights procedures, to promote bilateral collaboration with these and other human rights mechanisms.

Cuba is party to 44 international instruments on this matter, out of the 61 internationally in force, and maintains broad cooperation with human rights mechanisms that are applied on universal and non-discriminatory bases. Likewise, the country advocates dialogue and cooperation as the most effective way to defend all human rights for all, without manipulation or politicization.