Díaz-Canel expresses appreciation for support of Cuba’s exclusion from the arbitrary U.S. list of terrorism sponsors

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, thanked this Wednesday the support of 123 countries in the UN Human Rights Council that demanded the exclusion of Cuba from the arbitrary US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Regarding the forceful declaration of such countries in the face of such a designation by Washington against the Caribbean island, the Cuban president stressed on his profile on the social network X that “we appreciate this expression of support.”

The nations that signed the document consider that the list “goes against the fundamental principles and imperative norms of International Law, including international solidarity.”

The proclamation adds that “the process by which the designation for said list is made is neither clear nor transparent.”

It also points out that it harms the “realization and enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including the rights to food, health, education, economic and social rights, the right to life and the right to development.”

“Our countries demand the exclusion of Cuba from the List of States that allegedly sponsor terrorism, the effects of which reinforce the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States government,” it emphasizes.

It also specifies that the inclusion of the Caribbean nation in that list “causes extraordinary negative consequences for the Cuban economy, due to its intimidating effect and the obstacle to economic-financial operations of third parties with Cuba, for fear of being fined.”

“It hinders the country’s ability to access food, medicine, fuel, medical equipment and other basic goods, which impacts the realization of economic, social and cultural rights,” it adds.

It also suggests that, “instead of imposing unilateral coercive measures contrary to International Law,” international solidarity and cooperation should be encouraged to face common challenges, protect human rights for all and achieve sustainable development goals.