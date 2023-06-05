Holguin, Cuba.- The Biological Diversity and Tourism event, Biotur-2023, scheduled from July 17 to 21 in the eastern province of Holguin, is being marketed with very good acceptance, according to organizers. Yoel Dominguez, director of the eastern branch of the ECOTUR travel agency, the sponsor of the event, said that so far, clients from six […]

Yoel Dominguez, director of the eastern branch of the ECOTUR travel agency, the sponsor of the event, said that so far, clients from six countries, including Mexico and Colombia, where there is a growing demand for this product to promote the region’s natural attractions, will participate in the event.

The executive noted the interest that Biotur has arisen in the Caribbean Adventures Association, since the province has many attractions, such as the Sierra Cristal, Mensura-Piloto, and Alejandro von Humboldt national parks, the latter was declared a World Heritage Site.

Jose Walker, an official at the Tourism Ministry’s Delegation in Holguín, explained the characteristics of this edition, as its main intention is to attract tour operators specialized in nature tourism in Cuba and to promote traditional and new products of eastern Cuba.

In general terms, Biotur-2023 will promote various tours in several points of the country, in the modalities of adventure in the rural areas of Holguin, hiking, nautical crossings, eco-adventure in flooded caverns and bird and reptile watching.