Havana, Cuba.- The 40th International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2022), which will be held in Cuba in May, will attract the attention of the sector’s markets, due to a rich trajectory recalled on Wednesday by the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

MINTUR pointed out that the event, slated from May 3 to 7 in Varadero beach, will have a program that was established some time ago.

Hence, in its documents for the Fair, MINTUR recalled that at the beginning of the second half of the 20th century, Cuba established the bases for recreation with a social nature.

The first event related to tourism in Cuba took place in Havana from October 17 to 24, 1959, and it was the 9th Convention of Tourism Agents (ASTA).

Empresa de Turismo Nacional e Internacional (ETNI) was founded in 1963, a direct precedent of Cubatur S.A. Travel Agency, in charge of attending to the incipient tourism in Cuba (still operational).

However, it was not until 1980 that this company convened the 1st Cubatur Travel Convention, held at the Habana Libre Hotel. Since then, it has been held every year and has alternated venues between Havana and Varadero beach.