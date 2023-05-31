Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Meteorological Service has the technological tools and human capital to follow the trajectory and evolution of heavy weather events that could threaten the country in the upcoming hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 in this geographical area formed by the North Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Meteorological Service has the technological tools and human capital to follow the trajectory and evolution of heavy weather events that could threaten the country in the upcoming hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 in this geographical area formed by the North Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea.

This season, the number of named storms should be slightly lower than the historical average of 14, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasted.

The Colorado State University in the United States predicted 13 named storms, six of which would become hurricanes.

The Forecasting Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) stated that 11 named cyclones would be formed this year.

Of that figure, seven would be developed in the North Atlantic region, two in the Caribbean Sea, and two in the Gulf of Mexico. Five of them could reach hurricane status, Granma newspaper reports.