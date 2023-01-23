Pyongyang, DPRK.- Cuba’s Ambassador to the DPRK, Jesús Aise, visited Moranbong Secondary School No. 1 on the 64th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution of the Caribbean nation, the national press reported on Friday. Aise and the embassy’s officials toured the educational center and received information on the preparation of students as pillars of […]

