New Delhi, India.- The 64th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution and the 63rd anniversary of Cuba-India relations were celebrated in New Delhi on Wednesday in an evening gala attended by officials, diplomats, deputies, business people and friends.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, who recently returned from an official visit to Havana, recalled the meetings she held with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

She stressed that Cuba and India are united in history and in the common values that both countries defend internationally.

Lekhi congratulated Cuba on its full independence day and reaffirmed the will to continue developing bilateral ties.

Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas highlighted the ties of friendship, collaboration, respect and dialogue that characterize bilateral relations and in the design of which the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and mythical Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Commander Ernesto Che Guevara played a fundamental role.

Aleida Guevara, Che’s daughter, was invited to the meeting. She expressed gratitude for the expressions of friendship and solidarity she and her daughter, Estefania, received during their recent stay in India.

In his speech, Asif Iqbal, president of the Indian Economic and Trade Organization (IETO), called for the continued development of economic and trade ties, and announced the organization of an upcoming business delegation to Havana.