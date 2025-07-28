Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will host in September the Ibero-American Night of Researchers, a project launched by the Office of the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI) for Education, Science, and Culture in Cuba, with the goal of increasing public awareness about climate change.

According to Iosmara Fernández Silva, the head of the OEI office in the island, the event also seeks to foster closer ties between science and researchers, disseminate scientific findings to the public, and inspire the scientific aspirations of future generations.

Additionally, the OEI will inaugurate in September the Oscar Arnulfo Romero Ibero-American Prize for Human Rights Education, dedicated to fostering more inclusive, resilient, equitable, and fair societies.

The OEI recently released «Report 2023-2024», a document that summarizes the commitment of the Office in Cuba since its establishment on November 28, 2022.

Cuba joined in 1965 as an observer, and became a full member on December 2, 1985.

Since its creation in 1949, the Organization has championed collaboration among Ibero-American nations in the advancement of various social domains.