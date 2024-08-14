Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba began receiving equipment for marine research to protect biodiversity and ensure sustainable fishing exploitation of its southeastern platform, the FAO confirmed on Tuesday.

A key objective is to strengthen the capacity of the Fisheries Research Center (CIP) and the technical departments (bureaus of capture) of fishing companies located in the Gulf of Guacanayabo, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said here. The initiative is being promoted by the Cuban Ministry of Food Industry, with technical assistance from FAO and funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), as part of the Conpescas Guacanayabo project.

For the ongoing study, Cuba will receive equipment for geo-referencing, positioning, observation and measurement of physical-chemical and oceanographic parameters, as well as working tools and diving equipment, the UN agency said.

It added that the supplies will help ensure the periodic assessment of the habitat and populations subject to fishing exploitation in the area.

Other contributions include computer technology and vehicles to facilitate the management of processes related to the Santa Cruz del Sur Industrial Fishing Enterprise in Camagüey, the Granma Industrial Fishing Enterprise and the Guayabal Base Business Unit, which belongs to the Las Tunas Fishing Company, according to the report.

The FAO stated that in order to contribute to the management and recovery of marine populations, biological-fisheries assessments are needed to recognize the sustainable limits of exploitation, the state of the habitat, the abundance of species, the fluctuations in their growth, and to identify those that may be at risk of extinction.

The UN agency noted that scientific research on biological and environmental issues ensures proper decision-making in the productive sector and helps create the conditions for a profitable and sustainable fishing industry for the benefit of communities and the country.