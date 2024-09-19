Share

Havana, Cuba.- A team of young Cubans is participating in the 48th International University Programming Contest (IUPC) taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Cuban ambassador Kazakhstan Oscar Santana visited the International Exhibition Center E with Consul Neudys Casanova, where he shared with the members of the group present at this event.

The Cuban team is made up of the students Leonardo Daniel Artiles, Jorge Alejandro Pichardo and Ariel González, from the University of Havana, with Professor Hiram Borbolla as coach.

Dovier Antonio Ripoll, General Director of IUPC for the Caribbean Region, commented that Cuba has participated in these events since 2010, and the group that now competes won its classification in the World Semifinal held in March 2024 in Guadalajara, Mexico, in which they competed alongside 39 other teams from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The International University Programming Competition is an annual computer programming competition between teams of three student-contestants and one coach, who work to solve real-world problems, encouraging collaboration, creativity, innovation and the ability to work under pressure.