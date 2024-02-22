Havana, Cuba.- A delegation of specialists from Cuba attended the opening of the 45th Serbian International Tourism Fair in Belgrade, which this year has Greece as the guest of honor.

The Cuban delegation has a Stand for the promotion of tourist trips to the island and the celebration of the International Tourism Fair FITCuba-2024, to be held from May 2 to 5 in Jardines del Rey and dedicated on this occasion to Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition, the island’s representation plans to hold business meetings and cultural activities related to Cuban music.

Official sources from the Serbian International Tourism Fair reported that, for the first time, Cambodia, Ecuador, Saint Lucia, Libya are presented at the Tourism Fair, while Cuba is among the countries returning to the event.