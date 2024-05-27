Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 2024 Meteorological Convention will take place from this Monday until Friday in Havana, convened by the Meteorological Society of Cuba (SometCuba) and with the participation of delegates from Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, the United States, Mexico and Paraguay.

The event, which will be held in person and virtually at the Tryp Habana Libre hotel, will bring together researchers, professionals, officials, teachers, students, and specialists related to meteorology and climatology to analyze the impact of extreme hydrometeorological phenomena.

As part of this year’s event, SometCuba will include congresses on meteorology and its history, tropical cyclones, pollution and atmospheric chemistry, resilience to climate change, among others.

Meteorology 2024 has among its essential objectives evaluating contingency plans in the presence of extreme meteorological phenomena, as well as deepening and exchanging experiences and the state of multidisciplinary research on the laws and mechanisms of Atmospheric Sciences.