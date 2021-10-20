Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices is evaluating for its registration a drug called NeuroEpo, an innovative product against Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists from Cuba proved its safety after long years of pharmaceutical, toxicological studies, efficacy tests in animals and diseases; clinical trials were carried out from 2017 to the end of 2020.

The project, materialized by the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), the Center for Drug Research and Development, and other institutions, consisted in the development of a novel formulation of recombinant human erythropoietin (NeuroEpo), with features similar to those produced by the brain.

Director of Clinical Investigations of the CIM, Tania Crombet, explained it is a drug nasally applied, very comfortable and easy to use by those who care for patients.

She emphasized that between 2017 and 2020 the different phases of clinical trials with NeuroEpo for the treatment of Alzheimer’s were carried out, results showed safety and efficacy, with decrease in the rates of cognitive deterioration; Crombet told Granma newspaper.

The drug, the Ph.D. said, has a tendency to stop the progression of the disease in mild and moderate stages.

According to medical texts, Alzheimer’s is a progressive mental illness characterized by a degeneration of nerve cells in the brain and a decrease in brain mass; basic manifestations are memory loss, spatial and temporal disorientation, and intellectual and personal impairment.