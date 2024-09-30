Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 13th meeting of the Joint Commission for cooperation in science and technology of the governments of Cuba and China meets today in Havana to promote their ties since its creation 35 years ago.

Scientists from both countries will first exchange in subgroups of Molecular Immunology, Neurosciences, Sericulture and Cooperation of Cuba with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the National Natural Sciences Foundation of China.

Shortly after, government representatives of the two nations will hold their meeting, whose history dates back to 1989, when they decided to strengthen joint work linked to science, technology and innovative processes.

In the same year, they signed the Collaboration Agreement that would be the formal starting point for the constitution of the Joint Commission, dedicated to mutual scientific and technological exchange, and a year later, in 1990, their first deliberations took place.

The group is co-chaired by their respective ministries, which organized 12 meetings, in order to promote cooperation in areas such as biotechnological development, seismicity studies, meteorology, social and humanistic, agricultural and basic sciences, and the possibility of training of human resources.

They incorporate universities, research centers and companies as favorable scenarios for innovation, all of which fostered the creation of capabilities with important joint benefits.

Its 13th session will address topics related to biotechnological development, food production, energy transition and, in particular, nanoscience and nanotechnology.

According to its program, visitors will tour areas of the Molecular Immunology, Neurosciences and Advanced Studies centers of Cuba, and will be received by Walter Baluja García, Minister of Higher Education.