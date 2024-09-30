Share

Havana, Cuba.- The director of Havanatur Argentina, Eduardo Suárez, highlighted today that the 28th International Tourism Fair of Latin America, inaugurated this Saturday in Buenos Aires, is an opportunity to present the news and proposals of Cuba as a destination.

In statements to the Cuban press, Suárez highlighted that the Caribbean nation has enormous potential in tourism, it has the best beaches in the Caribbean and its hotel offer has improved significantly.

In addition, he mentioned a new direct flight from Buenos Aires to Key Largo that will begin on January 3 and will have a weekly frequency for four months.

Like every year, Havanatur presents its program for the high season, its rates and proposals at FIT.

The director of Havanatur explained that the agency has a brochure with a QR code, through which clients and agencies can directly access their website and a manual on the Cuba destination which has been incorporated in this edition.

In addition, there is a generic map of the entire island, the main tourist centers and the products normally sold by Havanatur. Among them are graduate trips, health tourism, the segment related to conventions and events, sun and beach programs, and luxury and nature packages.

Suárez specified that Havanatur Argentina also promotes routes within the South American nation and offers trips with Copa Airlines, Latam and Boliviana de Aviación.

With more than 30 years of uninterrupted presence in Argentina, Havanatur has a wide variety of offers in Cuba. It is a member of the International Group of Tour Operators and Travel Agencies Havanatur S.A., a leading issuer to Cuba, with 45 years of experience and representation in dozens of nations.