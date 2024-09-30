Share

Mexico City, Mexico.- The Cuban Embassy in Mexico hosted a meeting on Sunday between President Miguel Díaz-Canel and representatives of the state collaboration of our country, businesspeople and doctors and medical specialists who provide services to the population in more than twenty states.

The meeting took place a few hours after the arrival of the Head of State to the Mexican capital to participate this Tuesday, October 1st, in the inauguration ceremony of the new president-elect, Claudia Shienbaum Pardo.

On a cool Sunday night in Mexico City, the president began his speech by acknowledging the attitude maintained by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador towards our country during his six-year term in office, whom he once again described as a brother and a sincere friend of Cuba.

“It was a necessity for us to go to Mexico now (he said in reference to the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President). Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked us to be at a meeting before handing over the Presidency,” he said.

He added that AMLO, as he is known in the sister Aztec nation, “is one of the presidents who has done the most for Cuba, and has behaved as a true brother and friend of Cuba in the midst of the most difficult conditions.”

As usual when he makes a visit abroad, Díaz-Canel updated our compatriots on the complex situation that the country is experiencing, and the strategies that the Party and the Government are implementing to reverse the situation, despite the intensified blockade of the US administration that impacts areas such as food production, infrastructure, national electro-energy system and macroeconomic balances.

He considered that Mexico is a strategic nation for Cuba, with deep roots that mark the link between the two countries, milestones that unite us from history and culture.

He especially spoke of our doctors, who are distinguished by the passion with which they work “our doctors have given a lesson in altruism and professionalism, we know that many are in difficult conditions. There is a population that had never received medical services like you have done, that loves and recognizes you,” he commented.

Far from the Homeland, Cuban doctors today form part of a contingent that integrates some 35 specialties. That is why they speak with pride of the work they do, as expressed by Alfredo González Lorenzo, the Head and national coordinator of the medical Brigade that works in the Mexican country.

After two years and two months of the arrival of the first group of specialists to Mexican soil, today there has been an important growth in the presence of doctors in this nation, by decision of the government of the sister country to complete 3,482 specialists who are present in basic community hospitals and also in health centers of 562 municipalities.

Compatriots who work in different missions in the sister Mexican nation, ties that consolidate the friendship and brotherhood between two peoples, to make Martí’s thought that Homeland is Humanity a reality.

At the meeting of the Cuban President with a representation of our compatriots in Mexico, his first activity since his arrival this Sunday, several members of the Cuban delegation to the inauguration of the new president-elect of Mexico, Lis Cuesta, were present; the Head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Party, Emilio Losada; Eugenio Martínez, Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Foreign Ministry and the ambassador of our country in the Aztec country, Marcos Rodríguez.