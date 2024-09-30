Share

New York, United States.- The Foreign Ministers of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, and of Venezuela, Yván Gil, led a massive solidarity event held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on Saturday.

During his speech at the combative event, which was attended by representatives of the solidarity movement and sympathizers with Cuba in the United States, the foreign minister praised the support of African-Americans for the cause of the Caribbean people, as well as the historical support received from Harlem.

In his speech, Rodríguez also called for an end to the war and the crimes of Israel in Gaza and advocated for a free Palestine. “We must mobilize again and again for the freedom of Palestine,” he stressed at the event called Latin America Speaks.

“What can we do?” Bruno Rodriguez asked at one point, to which he replied: “Of course, what we can do is to walk together.”

The Cuban foreign minister spoke about the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government on Cuba.

“Let Cuba live in peace,” was the repeated plea on a night by the rest of the speakers at a time when Rodríguez also urged U.S. authorities to remove Cuba from the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism. “Stop the aggression now and bring down the blockade,” the foreign minister emphasized.

“A better world is possible, but we need to fight,” concluded Cuba’s top diplomat.

At the event Saturday night, the initiative to collect funds for children in Gaza was also held.