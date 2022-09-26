United Nations, United Nations.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday praised a public event in support of Cuba and Venezuela in the New York community of Harlem, in the United States, organized by friends of the two countries. On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy pointed out that during the rally, which took […]

On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy pointed out that during the rally, which took place on Saturday, “the hypocrisy of bourgeois democracy and the aggression of imperialism against the peoples of the world were denounced,” including the US blockade against Cuba.

In his speech at the event, Rodriguez stressed that Washington’s policies and aggressions have failed to bend the will of the Cuban people, “they have not made Cuba a failed society,” he said.

Rodriguez thanked several countries in the world for their solidarity with his country, and stressed that Cuba is not heading toward capitalism, “it does not abandon socialism or the determination to build a society based on solidarity and justice for all.”

Rodriguez is participating in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, whose high-level segment will be held on September 20 at the headquarters of that multilateral organization in New York, in the United States.