Event in Cuba will focus on Mathematics, Statistics and Computing

Havana, Cuba.- From today until November 23, the University of Matanzas, Cuba, will host the 24th International Event Mathematics, Statistics and Computing: teaching and applications.

According to the website www.acn.cu, the event is aimed at socializing scientific results and experiences on good practices at different educational levels, and will be held in hybrid mode.

Raydel Valladares Rodríguez, head of the events group, explained that the main activities will include conferences by researchers and experts, posters, workshops, panels, round tables and short courses, in addition to the presentation of specialized publications.

Some of the topics will be the teaching-learning of Mathematics, Statistics and Computing in digital environments; curricular design; professional training in the contemporary university; engineering models; and robotics.