Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today called the blockade against his country “a policy motivated to do harm,” denouncing its impact in a meeting with Cubans living in the United States.

“I come to the UN to give living testimony that this set of measures is a massive and flagrant violation of human rights,” said the head of diplomacy during the Fifth Meeting of Cubans Living in the northern nation.

Before more than one hundred fellow citizens, the Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the efforts of the community abroad in a particularly complex context for his country.

“This extraordinary moment of the struggle of Cuba and Cubans everywhere coincides with this important meeting in which they have been able to take stock for the future,” he said.

The meeting, held at the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in New York, coincided with the day before the start of the UN General Assembly in which the head of the Havana diplomacy will participate.

The meeting allowed for the analysis of core issues in Cuba’s relationship with its citizens, particularly after the approval by parliament of the new laws on migration, citizenship and foreigners.

More than 150 Cubans living in the United States heard first-hand the details of the regulations in a frank dialogue, valued as positive by the foreign minister himself.

According to official figures, more than two million Cubans and their children reside in this nation, the main recipient of migration from the island.