Havana, Cuba.- The Tax Payment Facilitation Office (OFA) today favors the execution of procedures virtually for the population, a fact that constitutes an achievement in the computerization process in Cuba. One of the officials responsible for the OFA, Eugenio Fernando Acosta, told Prensa Latina that there are already 50 services that even include electronic commerce. […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Tax Payment Facilitation Office (OFA) today favors the execution of procedures virtually for the population, a fact that constitutes an achievement in the computerization process in Cuba.

One of the officials responsible for the OFA, Eugenio Fernando Acosta, told Prensa Latina that there are already 50 services that even include electronic commerce.

Through the digital self-service stations, people express complaints, opinions and suggestions, while they can contract different services with local and central authorities, he pointed out.

A citizen can contact the website of the Presidency of the Republic, cultural services of the Office of the City Historian, Credit and Commerce, Popular Savings and Metropolitan banks, explained Acosta.

Likewise, they can access Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A, Nauta accounts, fixed telephony bill and mobile balance.

It is also possible to apply online for a bank card in national currency and enjoy MiBoulevar.Com e-commerce.

Even -he added- an elderly person can manage a shift for a certain specialty in the health sector, a mother get a registration for her children to enter the daycare center (nursery), you can receive various types of advice and the citizen to contact the mayor of his municipality.

The digital self-service station is an oasis, the population can connect for free and with their own mobile device they can do their own things, but if they don’t have it, we have establishments where they can do it, Acosta commented.

Requests for civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates are in great demand, Acosta stressed in the context of the Electronic Commerce Workshop-Fair that concluded this Friday at the Computing Palace in this capital.