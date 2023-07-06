Havana, Cuba.- During the weeend, the Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP) held a workshop on cooperatives and social and solidarity economy, co-sponsored by the University of Havana. In a press statement, SEAP said that the objective of the event was to exchange and socialize opinions and proposals on these topics. The Varona […]

Havana, Cuba.- During the weeend, the Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP) held a workshop on cooperatives and social and solidarity economy, co-sponsored by the University of Havana.

In a press statement, SEAP said that the objective of the event was to exchange and socialize opinions and proposals on these topics.

The Varona building of the University of Havana hosted the meeting on July 1, which coincided with the International Day of Cooperatives, whose celebration on the first Saturday of July of each year was agreed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1995.

Zoila Benítez, SEAP’s President, pointed out that both in the panelists’ presentations and in the debates, barriers, potentialities and proposals for actions for the development of the cooperative movement and the social and solidarity economy were raised.

All this, she added, related to the transition from capitalism to socialism in Cuba, in its current national and international context and in the near future.

Among the suggestions are to follow up on these analyses and channel them to the pertinent authorities.