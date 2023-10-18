Brasilia, Brazil.- Cuba’s ambassador to Brazil, Adolfo Curbelo, received the book of signatures corresponding to the international campaign “Cuba Lives and Resists” that demands the removal of the island from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The action took place in the context of the National Camp of the Youth of the Countryside, Waters and Forests, which took place in Brasilia from October 13th to the 17th.

The ceremony was part of the closing ceremony of the work of the camp, which was attended by the Brazilian Ministers Paulo Teixeira, of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Marina Silva, of the Environment, and Sonia Guajajara, of Indigenous Peoples.

The event was also attended by deputies, of different political colors, among them Erika Kokay, of the Workers’ Party, who, together with peasants from all states and organizations of the Landless Rural Workers’ Movement and Via Campesina, showed their solidarity with Cuba.

The call began in August and was led by the Trade Union Confederation of Workers of the Americas, the Sao Paulo Forum, the International Assembly of Peoples, the Continental Day for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism, the World March of Women, ALBA Movimientos, Via Campesina and the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network.

The invocation recalls that, for more than 60 years, “the U.S. government has promoted a hostile policy against Cuba with a clear political intention to isolate the Cuban people through a cruel and inhuman blockade.”

He denounces that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration of then U.S. President Donald Trump tried to further damage the Cuban economy not only by reinforcing the blockade with 243 new sanctions, but also by including the island on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

It focuses attention on the fact that this designation prevents Cuba from transacting using international banking systems and ultimately acquiring goods needed by its people on the international market.

The action focuses on asking current U.S. President Joe Biden, “why does he continue to support this nefarious Trump policy? Does he really believe that Cuba is a state sponsor of terrorism?”

For the organizers, international pressure and knowledge of the truth of the consequences can put an end to these measures.

The Cuba Lives and Resists campaign wants to reach more than one million signatures to demand the U.S. government to exclude Cuba from the unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism and the unconditional elimination of the blockade, repudiated by the international community as a whole.