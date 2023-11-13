Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Russia-Cuba Business Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Boris Titov, today expressed his hope that the Russian commercial house in Cuba will soon be fully operational.

According to what the manager said this Monday to the digital newspaper Forpost Sebastopol, he hopes that the Rusmarket trading house will soon switch to that mode and Cubans will be able to see their merchandise, not only at the exhibition at the Havana International Fair.

Titov recalled that Havana hosted the 39th international multi-sector exhibition, one of the largest fair events in Latin America, and stressed that this year’s Russian participation was particularly notable.

The Havana International Fair 2023 was held from November 6 to 11 in 25 pavilions of the “Expocuba” exhibition complex, on an area of ??600 thousand square meters on the southern outskirts of the Cuban capital.

Representatives of companies from more than 60 countries attended the event, including Brazil, Venezuela, Spain, Italy, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia and France.

The fair has been organized since 1983 with the help of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce