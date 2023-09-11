Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the members of the Social Workers program, a humanist project founded by historic leader Fidel Castro, which celebrates its 23rd anniversary this Sunday.

On the social network X, formerly Twitter, the president wrote: this celebration comes at a time of renewal of social work in Cuba. We count on you.

Earlier, on the same Internet platform, Cuba’s Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, acknowledged the dedication and devotion with which this force, created to promote projects to help socially disadvantaged people, carries out its humanitarian work.

In a recent meeting between Díaz-Canel and members of the government, the strengthening of this contingent and its expansion to 10,000 members in the next two years was announced.

In recent months, the ruler held meetings with a broad representation of this force, most of whom started when they were very young and today lead Popular Councils (electoral demarcation), including some who are deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).

The purpose of these exchanges of ideas “is to strengthen the army of humanist vocation, created by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro”, in order to revitalize social programs and projects that benefit the most disadvantaged in the communities, the Antillean head of state said last May.