Message from the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, on Press Day:

To all Cuban press workers, and particularly to young people new to the profession:

As we celebrate Cuban Press Day this March 14th, we are motivated, first and foremost, by the duty and emotion of commemorating the birth of the newspaper Patria, founded by José Martí on this day in 1892, “to unite and love, and to live in the passion of truth.”

I don’t believe that more beautiful or accurate words have been said, before or since, to describe the mission of journalism that the Revolution needs in its tireless pursuit of a more just and supportive society. Or as Martí invoked it: “With all and for the good of all.”

That is why we feel the constant need to return to the reasons for the Homeland, every time a celebratory day calls us to the essential reflection on the role of the press in our society.

Because, while it is a day of just tribute to those who, with their dedication and commitment, take on the daily challenge of leaving a record of what we are and what we do, amidst the fiercest imperial siege, it is also our duty to point out, emphasize, and if possible, rectify everything that hinders and weakens communication between the people and those of us who today assume the responsibility of representing them in the most diverse roles in the Party, the Government, the National Assembly, and political and mass organizations.

Although we are a small archipelago navigating a world largely characterized by the use and abuse of information as a weapon of power controlled by a few media conglomerates, which are part of or associated with national and global oligarchies, we are a society free from the subjugation imposed on journalism by modern merchants.

However, the Cuban press, despite all its progress and growth in recent years, continues to suffer the burden of outdated practices in language, forms, and timing, a logical consequence of years of work in the trenches.

And because the hour of danger has not passed, these burdens still weigh heavily. But for that very reason, our press is today aggressively challenged by technology and the marvelous originality of our people to creatively transform itself, viralizing the “passion for the truth” in the face of the obscene invasion of lies and manipulations that assault audiences from digital networks driven by hate.

We recently called for a new “Vindication of Cuba,” like the exemplary battle waged by José Martí, from a North American newspaper, against those who sought to denigrate our people. This is not about returning hatred to hatred, as the Apostle did not do in his time. It is about opposing the truth of a nation caught up in the search for solutions to imperial harassment, with exemplary dignity that includes the essential self-criticism.

This does not, and cannot, deny the irrefutable fact that the Cuban press, the authentic Cuban press, has been and continues to be a bastion of resistance. And that Cuban journalism, above discontent and demands, has known how to act with the ethics and passion of genuine revolutionaries, deeply committed to the people from which it was born, to the Revolution that formed it, and to the values ??that define us as a nation.

We are all aware of how much so-called social media and new technologies have transformed the media landscape, driven by disinformation, fake news, and the manipulation of public opinion. In this context, Cuban journalism has the responsibility to surpass itself as a beacon of truth and ethics. We must use digital tools not to follow trends, but to educate, raise awareness, and defend the truth.

In Cuba, the revolutionary press is truly independent because it is not at the service of foreign capital or interests. It is at the service of the people, and that service must be assumed as an obligation to reflect more and better, more comprehensively, the concerns, achievements, and challenges of our society.

At the same time, our press enjoys the freedom that is punished or marginalized elsewhere, to give voice to solidarity with the peoples fighting for their liberation, such as the Palestinian people, victims of a war of persecution and extermination and of a media war that seeks to justify the unjustifiable. From Cuba, we will continue to denounce these injustices and amplify the voices of those who fight for peace and dignity for all peoples. To achieve this, we count on the Cuban press at the forefront.

Today, the Cuban press is in young hands. It is up to you to carry forward the legacy of Martí, of Fidel, of so many journalists who did their work and gave their lives for the Revolution. This legacy is fundamental in the training of new generations, not only in the techniques of journalism, but also in the values ??of ethics, honesty, and social commitment, as protagonists of an innovative, critical, and revolutionary press.

We believe with Fidel that “without a revolutionary press, there is no Revolution possible” and that the press must be a bastion in the defense of truth and justice, and an instrument for the mobilization and awareness of our people. Raúl has also reminded us that the press must be a space for debate and reflection, at the service of the people.

In defense of these ideas, we have emphasized the need to modernize and transform our political, public, and press communication systems, urging them to be innovative and make the most of new technologies. The Social Communications Law, which came into effect in October 2024, is a vital component in the political, economic, social, and cultural advancement of our nation.

We are convinced that political and digital communication can and should be a tool for accelerating the construction of a more just and supportive world. We pledge to continue working together, strengthening our networks, and carrying forward the principles and values ??we have shared.

Comrades,

On this Press Day, we reaffirm our commitment to truth, justice, and the Revolution. The Cuban press is not a business; it is a service. It is not an instrument of domination; it is a tool of liberation.

Let us remain faithful to the legacy of Martí, who said: “The press is not benign approval or insulting anger; it is proposition, study, examination, and advice.”

May our press continue to be a beacon of light filled with truth in the darkness of ideas of the times the world is experiencing. May it continue to be, as it always has been, an instrument at the service of the homeland, the people, and humanity.

Long live the Cuban press!