Havana, Cuba.- The 23rd edition of the International Agribusiness Food Fair (Fiagrop 2022), opened on Monday in Cuba with the presence of the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Rodolfo Gonzalez Rodriguez.

The event, which will be held until April 8 at the Boyeros Agricultural Fair, will showcase business and investment opportunities, scientific potential and trends in Cuba related to the sector, particularly food production.

Organized by the Ministries of Agriculture and Food Industry, the Azcuba Sugar Business Group and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, it will include workshops, conferences, presentation of products, business forum, auction and exhibition of livestock species.

This edition will focus particularly on commercial activities by showing the exportable potential of the sector, the results of innovation in the framework of food and nutritional sovereignty and attractive possibilities for business and foreign investment.

Therefore, the meeting will open the exchange between seven firms from Mexico, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belarus and Jamaica and 51 Cuban companies, which will present their projects and initiatives in the heat of the 63 measures approved to stimulate domestic food production.

In addition, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and non-agricultural cooperatives linked to the sectors represented at the event will attend the fair for the first time, which are vital for the emergence of productive chains that contribute to the economy.