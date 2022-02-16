Varadero, Cuba.- Hotel managers of this famous and western resort, the largest and most important in Cuba, highlighted the results in tourist arrivals and economic efficiency achieved to date, during the current winter season.

Llilian Ruiz and Yoel Hernández Lantigua, respective deputy general managers of the Iberostar Selection Varadero and Meliá Las Antillas accommodations, agreed on optimistic forecasts for 2022, in a meeting here with journalists.

Efficiency, new actions with personalized services, and the rigorous health protocols motivated by Covid-19, have nuanced the work of employees in the industry, the specialists indicated.

Without the levels of previous years, this sun and beach resort maintains 43 hotels in operation under strict biosecurity measures against the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, and an average capacity between 60 and 75 percent of the room capacity.

“The client appreciates and expresses confidence in the vaccination process in Cuba,” Ruiz told Prensa Latina, adding: “We do entertainment programs without large formats, many activities are in open areas such as dinners in beach areas.”

He mentioned Russia, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and the local market as the largest issuers of clients to Iberostar that have allowed compliance in receiving tourists, income, sale of optional and positive balance in the headings of expenses and profits.

Hernández Lantigua, for his part, commented to Prensa Latina that the transit through the pandemic has contributed to hotel culture.

“Today we practice, for example, assisted service at the buffet table, which means more hygiene and safety. The mask has always been used in food preparation and now it has been extended to bars, shop assistants, waitresses, and that is also a contribution to increasing hygiene,” he pointed out.

He highlighted that the main value of the hotel is its workers “very committed to providing quality care to clients, in one of the best areas of Varadero beach, with extensive outdoor areas that promote decentralized recreation and enjoyment.

Belonging to the local Cubanacan company, in joint operation with the Spanish Iberostar and Meliá, the two properties are located in this tourist city in the province of Matanzas, 140 kilometers east of Havana, with a plant with 52 facilities and more than 21 1,600 rooms for the leisure industry.