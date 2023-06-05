Havana, Cuba.- The World2Fly airline made its first flight of the season from Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, to Varadero, Cuba’s main resort. As in 2022, the airline World2Fly, belonging to the Spanish hotel chain Iberostar, promotes the arrival from Lisbon of tourists interested in getting to know Cuba. In this regard, the first flight of […]

Havana, Cuba.- The World2Fly airline made its first flight of the season from Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, to Varadero, Cuba’s main resort.

As in 2022, the airline World2Fly, belonging to the Spanish hotel chain Iberostar, promotes the arrival from Lisbon of tourists interested in getting to know Cuba. In this regard, the first flight of the airline’s current summer season arrived this Saturday at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero, with 430 passengers on board, coming from the Portuguese capital.

The airline supervisor Juan Carlos Martínez, declared that the frequency will be weekly, every Saturday, until the end of October, with passengers interested in stays in the Hicacos Peninsula -where Varadero is- and in Havana.

Many of the travelers on that first trip indicated that they hope to learn about the local culture, enjoy the tourist hub of Varadero, and based on experience, they would repeat the visit.

Varadero is located about 140 kilometers to the east of Havana and constitutes the main scene of sun and beach tourism in this nation.