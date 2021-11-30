Moscow, Russia.- The Russian company Aeroflot will resume its flights between this capital and Havana, Cuba, from December 21, on Tuesdays and Fridays each week, reported this Tuesday the main airline of this country.

It also indicated that it will operate the route with Airbus A350 aircraft and has already started selling tickets to the main Cuban city. At present, Aeroflot operates three weekly flights to Varadero, Cuba’n resort.

Juan Carlos Escalona, Tourism Counselor of the Cuban Embassy in Russia, explained to Prensa Latina that the other novelty in the links between both countries are the flights of the Azur Air line between St. Petersburg and Varadero.

He indicated that these will begin on December 26 every 10 days.

Russia will resume flights to Cuba, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Costa Rica as from December 1, according to the approval of the national general staff for the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

At the meeting held on November 16, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that the suspension of restrictions was authorized after an individual examination of the epidemiological situation of each nation.