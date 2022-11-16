Lima, Peru.- New actions to fight against the United States’ economic, commercial and financial blockade will be analyzed at the Peru-Cuba Solidarity Meeting, scheduled for November 25 and 26 in this capital. The call was launched by the regional headquarters in Lima and the neighboring port of Callao of the National Coordinator of Friendship with […]

Lima, Peru.- New actions to fight against the United States’ economic, commercial and financial blockade will be analyzed at the Peru-Cuba Solidarity Meeting, scheduled for November 25 and 26 in this capital.

The call was launched by the regional headquarters in Lima and the neighboring port of Callao of the National Coordinator of Friendship with Cuba to the binational friendship houses, solidarity committees, unions, youth and social organizations, and friends of Cuba.

The call states that the meeting will discuss actions to strengthen the fight against the US blockade, and the return of the territory illegally occupied by the US naval base in Guantanamo.

Likewise, it will deal with the media campaigns against Cuba, the internal subversion promoted by Washington and the inclusion of Cuba in the US unilateral list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

Participants will also address the organizational forms that must be developed to confront Cuba’s internal and external enemies and the socialist legacy for current and future generations effectively.

Participants will exchange ideas on the role of anti-imperialist social and political forces in the processes of change in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The meeting will evaluate the experience accumulated by the Peru-Cuba Solidarity Movement and, within this, its close ties with intellectuals, social, unions and youth organizations, and political personalities to establish a common strategy of anti-imperialist solidarity with the undefeated Cuban Revolution, organizers stressed.