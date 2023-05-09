Artemisa, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, checks today the work commitments in Artemisa, he is accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Moreles Ojeda. The leadership of the […]

Artemisa, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, checks today the work commitments in Artemisa, he is accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Moreles Ojeda.

The leadership of the country begins a tour of all the provinces with the objective of checking the commitments made in January to face the current economic situation and achieve a better year.

The Governor of Artemisa, Ricardo Concepción Rodríguez, referred to food production, investments, energy, the delivery of idle lands and the recovery after Hurricane Ian.

Diaz-Canel insists on the need for agricultural enterprises to be subordinated to the municipality; if there are no local productive systems, the Food Sovereignty Program will not materialize. Today there is no municipal control over agriculture and livestock.

In a strong debate on agricultural production in the territory, the Cuban president criticizes the slowness in the realization of projects with foreign investment. He also warns about the destination of the funds of the cooperation projects in this sector.

The president inquired about how many entities have requested land for self-consumption. Faced with a low figure, he reiterated that it is not possible to continue depending on exports; each place will have the food it is capable of producing.

We must make the necessary structural changes and eliminate all the obstacles that still prevent us from producing food. We have to do things differently, with other concepts.