Demonstration in front of Cuban Embassy in Washington, DC calls for investigation of terrorist attack

Washington, United States.- The U.S. National Network on Cuba (NNOC) and other organizations of solidarity with Cuba called for an emergency demonstration on Monday in front of Cuban Embassy in Washington, DC to condemn the terrorist firebombing of the diplomatic headquarters.

Two Molotov cocktails were hurled at the building Sunday, in the second violent attack in recent years.

The NNOC firmly believes that it is the US government and the Biden administration that is responsible for continuing to fund a campaign of violent, extremist hatred against Cuba.