Cubans residing in Venezuela denounce armed aggression from the US

Caracas, Venexuela.- The Association of Cubans Residing in Venezuela (Accreven) strongly denounced and condemned the recent armed aggression and attempted mercenary infiltration from the United States against Cuba.

In a statement, the organization of Cubans reported that a vessel that violated Cuban maritime space with the aim of destabilization was neutralized “by our authorities” and border guard troops.

The statement also denounced the “criminal” energy blockade imposed by the United States against the Caribbean nation, which prevents the arrival of fuel and which it described as “an act of direct war to suffocate the Cuban people.” “Cuba is not alone! Down with the blockade!” it emphasized.

The Accreven stressed “No infiltrations, no blockades! Cuba must be respected!” The Cuban Ministry of the Interior reported on February 25 that it detected an illegal speedboat within Cuban territorial waters.

The vessel, registered in Florida, USA, with the registration number FL7726SH, was located one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, near Falcones Cay, in the municipality of Corralillo, Villa Clara province.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Deputy Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, expressed the previous day its willingness to collaborate with the United States in clarifying the facts.

The official statement confirmed the activation of diplomatic channels with the U.S. State Department and Coast Guard, both of which expressed their readiness to cooperate in the investigation.