Share

Washington, United States.- The staff of the Cuban Embassy in the United States honored the memory of the 32 Cuban internationalist combatants who died defending Venezuela and its president, Nicolas Maduro

Gathered this Monday morning at the diplomatic mission, the staff, led by the head of the Mission, Lianys Torres, observed a minute of silence for those who died in the line of duty.

Oscar Larralde, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said that Saturday’s attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of a constitutional president is an “attack on the sovereignty of nations,” and in that regard reiterated that “faced with this aggression, we reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their legitimate government.”

“The blood of 32 Cubans,” he added, “stained the soil of Bolivar’s homeland as an example of the solidarity and brotherhood that unite our peoples.”

Let us honor the memory of the fallen heroes, Larralde emphasized, insisting that the example of “those who gave everything in the line of duty should guide us.”

Cuba has been threatened, hawks are circling, he noted, “just remember, imperialist gentlemen, the thought of Major General Antonio Maceo, the Bronze Titan of the wars of independence, when he established a position, a principle, before the then Spanish metropolis, warning that Cuba’s independence would never be negotiable.”

The official repeated the words of the brave Cuban warrior that “whoever tries to seize Cuba will only gather the dust of its soil soaked in blood if they do not perish in the struggle.”

With emotion and fervor, all members of the diplomatic delegation sang the National Anthem and shouted cheers for Cuba, the Revolution, and its leaders.