Beijing, China.- The Ernesto Che Guevara association of Cubans residing in China expressed solidarity with their compatriots in the face of the damage left by Hurricane Ian in western Cuba.

The organization also lamented the economic and material losses derived from the phenomenon, expressed support for the victims and ratified confidence that the country will soon overcome the effects of this event.

The group indicated confidence “in the capacity for resistance and inventiveness of our people.”

Hurricane Ian passed through Cuba last week and wreaked havoc on homes, agriculture, public infrastructure and the power grid in the western provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Havana.

Countries like Mexico and Venezuela sent assistance to support recovery efforts in said provinces.