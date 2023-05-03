Havana, Cuba.- The Cubana de Aviación company will resume today its operations between Argentina and Cuba with a direct flight to Cayo Coco, in the central province of Ciego de Ávila. According to the airline, the trip will end in Havana and will have a weekly frequency. Venus Rodríguez, general manager of the company in […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cubana de Aviación company will resume today its operations between Argentina and Cuba with a direct flight to Cayo Coco, in the central province of Ciego de Ávila.

According to the airline, the trip will end in Havana and will have a weekly frequency.

Venus Rodríguez, general manager of the company in Argentina, specified that the entity has the authorization of the National Civil Aviation Administration until October 25, after which the corresponding renewal will be processed.

According to Rodríguez, it is a safe and stable operation with a large A340 aircraft with a capacity for 275 seats, 240 of them in economy class. At the moment the flights will be every Wednesday.

For his part, Claudio Palacios, director of Juliá Tours in Argentina, assured that the news is cause for great joy and the result of joint efforts.