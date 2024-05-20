Share

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel regretted today on behalf of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Government and the population the death in a plane accident of his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.

Likewise, he expressed his regret for the death, in the same event, of the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other companions.

In his profile on social network X, the president described Raisi as a friend, admirable politician and loved by his people.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also conveyed heartfelt condolences to Iran for the physical disappearance of Raisi and Abdollahiam, which he extended to family and friends of the victims.

All the solidarity and support of Cuba with the sister Islamic Republic of Iran, Rodríguez wrote in X.

The authorities of the Islamic nation today confirmed the death of Raisi, its foreign minister, as well as the governor of East Azerbaijan, Malek Rahmati, and the imam of the Friday prayer of Tabriz (provincial capital), Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, after an intense search for the damaged device this Sunday.

The ship in which they were traveling had to make an emergency landing, which motivated the intense search by the Red Crescent relief forces and military and police auxiliaries of that country, with the support of other nations, in the midst of complex conditions. weather conditions that made visibility difficult.

This Sunday, Raisi arrived at the Tabriz airport to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Qiz Qalasi joint dam on the Aras River, on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan, in the presence of his counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

Also, the head of state of the Islamic Republic visited those responsible for the bridge project that connects the Aras highway and the railway, as part of the corridor between the cities of Julfa, in East Azerbaijan, with Kalala, in the Republic of Azerbaijan