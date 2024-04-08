Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel this Sunday mourned the death of the prominent intellectual and historian Rolando Rodríguez García, and sent condolences to his family and friends.

Through his account in X, the president affirmed that Rodríguez’s work is already an essential part of Cuban historiography.

Rodríguez García, 2007 National Prize for Social and Humanistic Sciences and for History in 2008, died this Friday afternoon.

Graduated in Law, he studied Philosophy and was a founding professor of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Havana, according to the Cuban News Agency. He taught and directed the Department of Philosophy and History, and was appointed director of Ediciones Revolucionarias.

In 1967 he founded and presided over the Cuban Book Institute, and in 1976 he was appointed vice minister of Culture and president of the Editorial Council of that entity.

He also joined the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers in 1981 as head of the social affairs area, and was later appointed its coordinator.

At the time of his death, he worked at the Fidel Castro Ruz Center as a researcher, an institution he founded in 2021.