Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel today congratulated Luis Abinader, on the occasion of his re-election as president of the Dominican Republic.

In his X profile, the Cuban head of state reaffirmed his willingness to continue strengthening the historical relations that unite both nations.

Abinader was re-elected this Sunday in the first round for a second term until 2028, according to the data, provided by the Central Electoral Board this Sunday night.

At that time, the president was clearly leading the elections with 58.4 percent of the votes cast, compared to 2.5 percent for former president Leonel Fernández, and the 10.8 percent obtained by the mayor of Santiago de los Caballeros, Abel Martínez.