Moscow, Russia.- Prime Minister Manuel Marrero begins his official visit to Russia on Monday with a visit to the monument erected in Moscow to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

The Cuban head of government will also have an exchange of views at the House of the Scientist with the members of the state mission of his country in the Federation.

He will also have a meeting with members of the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba in Russia, where he is expected to be greeted by the president of the Russia-Cuba Friendship Society, Alexei Lavrov.

Marrero arrived in this capital from the city of Sochi, where he headed the delegation of the Caribbean nation to various events of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and where he took part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the III Eurasian Congress.

Likewise, the head of the Cuban delegation visited the Eurasia is our home exhibition, where four stands of Cuban companies were displayed.

In that context, Marrero presided over the signing of three important documents between the Biocubafarma business group and Russian and Belarusian companies in the sector.

Likewise, the Cuban premier and the delegation accompanying him held a fraternal meeting with the Cuban State Mission in Russia, where they updated on the economic and social situation of the island and thanked its strategic role in the process of strengthening bilateral relations with this nation, as stated in his account on the social network Twitter.

In addition, he met with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, to check the progress of the agreements established and the potential for economic and trade relations between Russia and Cuba and between Cuba and the EEU.

In the days of the activities of the UEE events held in Sochi Marrero had parallel meetings with his counterparts from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as with the vice-president of Turkmenistan.

In all the meetings, the good state of bilateral relations and the possibilities of increasing economic-commercial exchange were evidenced, given the potential of the countries.

The Cuban Prime Minister will be in Russia until the 17th and after the official visit he will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.