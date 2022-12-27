Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, called today to take advantage of the potential of Cuban urban, suburban and family agriculture program to guarantee food supplies to citizens. The head of Government participated in the commemorative act for the 35th anniversary of this movement, where he urged to continue strengthening production units and incorporate […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, called today to take advantage of the potential of Cuban urban, suburban and family agriculture program to guarantee food supplies to citizens.

The head of Government participated in the commemorative act for the 35th anniversary of this movement, where he urged to continue strengthening production units and incorporate a greater number of patios and plots.

From his Twitter account, Marrero indicated that 2023 should be a year to revitalize said program promoted by the leader of the Revolution, Raúl Castro.

We are convinced that it will continue to grow in the hands of producers and of all of us who join, to demonstrate that it is a national reference in the production of food for the people, he said on the social network.

He also directed the deployment of actions that allow the identification of local resources available in the business system and the municipal administration councils.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the program, the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba declared December 27 as the Day of the Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture Worker.